What Was Tito Jackson's Cause Of Death? Find Out As Michael Jackson's Brother And OG Jackson 5 Member Passes Away At 70

Tito Jackson was one of the most famous musicians around the world. In the latest shocking news, the member of The Jackson 5 and the brother of Michael Jackson was reported to have recently passed away. The I Want You Back artist was 70.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the globally acclaimed musician died due to a heart attack, on September 15, 2024.

In recent days, Tito had been performing with his brothers Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson, who are together known as The Jacksons. The band had amazed their fans with the performances delivered in Scotland, California as well as England over the summer of 2024.

The last time Tito Jackson took to the stage was on Septmeber 8, 2024 in Surrey, England. Meanwhile, the Jacksons were scheduled to perform on October 25, 2024, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and on November 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Right within this same week, Tito Jackson and his brothers had "visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson," the late musician wrote on his Facebook while being in Munich, Germany.

Tito Jackson also stated that he along with his brothers are grateful for the memorable place that not only marks as a tribute to their late and famous brother, the They Don't Care About Us artist, but also preserves the memory and the legacy that Tito and the other members of the family share together

“Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," Tito wrote in his caption.

While Tito had been the original member of The Jackson 5, he went on to have a solo career with two mindblowing albums, Tito Time which was released in 2016 as well as Under Your Spell in 2021.

The Jackson 5 was a band that consisted of members, Michael, Jackie, Jermaine Jackson, and Marlon. The same act was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 while being honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star.

Tito Jackson was widely known for performing alongside BB King Blues Band. They toured together from 2017 to 2019. As per the late artist, Tito who had spoken to the Blues Blast magazine back in 2021, he developed an interest in guitar only because of blues.

Tito Jackson’s last single was released in 2021, called Love One Another.

