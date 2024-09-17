Tito Jackson of The Jackson 5 Reportedly Suffered Sudden Medical Emergency Before Death: REPORT

As per a statement from the Gallup Police Department, Tito Jackson, one of the original members of The Jackson 5, reportedly suffered a sudden medical emergency at a New Mexico shopping before he passed away on September 15. He was 70 years old.

On Sunday, September 15 at around 6.15 PM, a Gallup Police Officer answered a call about an American male requiring urgent medical assistance in the vicinity of the American Heritage Plaza. As per People, once the required assistance arrived, the patient reported as T. Jackson – was taken to the nearest hospital. Later on, he was pronounced dead.

The cause of Jackson’s death is still reported to be under investigation. As per the outlet, authorities are still gathering information from witnesses regarding the fatal accident. No official statement about how he died has been released yet.

Before his death, Tito was reportedly performing with his siblings, Jackie and Marlon, as members of The Jacksons. The band has just performed on stage in Surrey, England on September 8. They had plans for other performances in various U.S. cities too. They had performances scheduled in Atlantic City, N.J., and Cincinnati throughout October and November.

Just mere days before his demise, Tito paid his last respects to his late brother, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson in Munich, Germany. He took to Facebook to write, "We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

Tito Jackson alongside his siblings - Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon with Randy Jackson joining later, achieved international success as The Jackson 5. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Tito achieved personal success in his solo career with two albums - Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in the year 2021.

Tito Jackson's children Taj, TJ, and Taryll, who are known as 3T, expressed their memorable and emotional sentiments via social media. They wrote about their immense sadness and shock after learning about the demise of their father. Tributes poured in after the news was revealed.

They captioned, "Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

They said in the tribute post how kind-hearted man Tito was, who has touched the lives of a lot. They also stressed the fact that his legacy would be indelible.

