Jason Derulo Recalls His Near Death Gym Accident Which Broke Singer’s Neck: ‘I Heard A Big Crack’

Jason Derulo opened up about almost experiencing death in the gym, where the musician was training to get in shape before a big tour in 2013. In conversation with Paris Hilton on her podcast, the Whatcha Say crooner shared his difficult time in life when the celebrity broke his neck doing the heavy machines.

The singer recalled hearing a crack and thinking to himself that it was going to take his life. To prepare for the tour, Derulo’s trainer asked him to do backflips on a plank, which ultimately caused injury to the artist.

What did Jason Derulo share about his neck injury in 2013?

Back in 2013, ahead of a big tour, Jason Derulo broke his neck while practicing backflips on the plank. Recalling the terrifying incident, the Hands on Me singer shared, “He had me doing like 50 back tucks back to back to back, which is another one of the worst ideas somebody’s ever had.”

The singer further added, “So I slipped during one of the back tucks, and I landed on my head, breaking my C2 vertebrae.”

Derulo claimed that after he fell on his back, he could hear a cracking noise and imagined all kinds of scenarios possible. The singer’s mother was waiting outside the gym, and the Swalla crooner revealed that he tried to stay as calm as possible not to let his mother panic over the situation.

Derulo said, “I did not wanna alarm her, so after five minutes of lying on the ground, I got myself together and walked to the car holding my neck.” The singer continued, “And then I’m like, ‘Mom, I think I hurt myself a little bit’—like with that bright kind of voice — ‘I think I hurt myself a little bit inside; we should probably go to the hospital just to check it out.’”

Jason Derulo recalls hiding pain from his mother while on their way to the hospital

In an interview with Paris Hilton, the singer shared that while he was on his way to the hospital, he tried his best to hide the pain from his mother, but every bump that came along the way felt like hell. The Savage Love singer said, “Now every single bump [in the car] feels like hell on Earth. I’m just dying in that passenger seat, but I don’t wanna let her know that.”

Jason Derulo shared that, after the injury, he got on the road to recovery by being productive and went on to maintain his health and diet.

