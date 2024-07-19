Jennifer Lopez Was Ben Affleck's 'Dream Woman' But Source Claims Things Have Changed; Deets Inside

For several months now, actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck has been coping with the reported slow-motion breakdown of his marriage to pop sensation Jennifer Lopez. According to a recent source, Affleck is feeling gloomy about it, especially since it wasn't supposed to be this way.

After they reunited a few years ago and gave love a second chance, the Waiting For Tonight singer and the Argo actor had enormous expectations for their romance. So, how did they get here? Let’s take a look at what transpired.

Jennifer Lopez was Ben Affleck’s ‘dream woman’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a source has raised concerns about precisely that. The source claimed that JLo was Affleck's "dream woman" when they reunited for a second chance at happiness, but it soon faded. Now, he's allegedly having trouble picking up the pieces.

“Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman. It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do,” said the source.

Ben Affleck and other sources have echoed the same earlier

This source also confirmed Affleck's prior remarks that Lopez's degree of popularity can be overpowering, which were stated by insiders in the past as well. “Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers,” the source said. “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”

In an interview with Kevin Hart earlier this year, Affleck revealed that the reason he constantly appears so irritated in public images and videos of the duo is because the photographers who capture them have been harassing him. “I don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go,’” he explained.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

JLo, the 54-year-old philanthropist and entrepreneur, and the 51-year-old actor have been in an on and off relationship for a while now. The two first began dating in 2002, and after several breakups and reconciliations, they rekindled their romance in April 2021—over two decades after their first meeting.

The couple announced their second engagement a year later, in April 2022, and eventually tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July of that year. Later that summer, they hosted a celebration party for their friends and family at Affleck’s Georgia home. While JLo is the mother of two children from her previous marriage, Affleck is the father of three.

