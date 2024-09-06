Jennifer Lopez Never Found $68M Beverly Hills Mansion Appealing; Source Claims It Was Ben Affleck's Pick

Jennifer Lopez never found the Beverly Hills mansion she shared with Ben Affleck appealing, according to a People source. The $68 million dwelling was mostly Ben’s idea, the source added. The estranged couple’s former love nest, was purchased for $60 million in 2023 and publicly listed for sale just over a year later, in July 2024, amid enduring chatter of their marriage going through a rough patch. Lopez eventually filed for divorce from the Argo star in August.

Lopez, per People’s source, only agreed to purchase the opulent house because of its spacious layout, which was fit to accommodate both her and Affleck’s families. With its 38,000-square-foot footprint, two private entrances, 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a fully equipped gym, a pickleball court, and office space, the property was big enough to provide space for the singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, as well as Affleck’s three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Per the abovementioned source, ultra-modern spaces are not really Lopez’s type. She would rather prefer a romantic, Spanish, European vibe.

Another source countered the idea that Affleck was the one to pick the BH mansion that the couple is now having trouble offloading. The tipster said that the Oscar winner always preferred Brentwood because his kids lived there. “It was such a pain and time-consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it,” the source said.

Affleck, for those who may not know, recently spent $20.5 million on a house in the same locality after quietly moving his belongings out of the house being discussed while the Hustlers actress was on vacation during the summer. The five-bedroom property is “family-friendly, but it could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad,” a source previously told People. The neighborhood reportedly is home to several entertainment industry A-listers and boasts a sophisticated crowd.

Jen, meanwhile, is still seeing houses to start afresh after her separation from Affleck.

In her August 20 divorce filing, Lopez requested the judge to waive spousal support entitlements for both parties while also seeking reestablishment of her maiden name. The singer listed April 26 as their date of separation and, according to media reports, the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement.

While their personal connection has ended, Lopez and Affleck remain linked professionally as the singer-actress stars in two movies: Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, produced by her soon-to-be ex-husband’s production house, Artists Equity. The former flick is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, September 6.

Lopez is expected to attend the annual event for the film with Matt Damon, Affleck’s best friend, and partner at the previously mentioned production company. Affleck is likely to skip the showcase.

