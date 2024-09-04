Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Divorce Could Turn Ugly; Absence Of Prenup Poses Major Challenge: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce may not look contentious as of now, but it certainly has the potential to turn ugly in the future. Why and how, you ask? Well, the lack of a prenuptial agreement between the former couple could pose a challenge when their separation legality reaches the stage of dividing their joint assets.

Bennifer’s divorce “has the potential to get ugly,” according to a source who confirmed to People that the ex-lovebirds spontaneously got hitched in Vegas in July 2022 without the agreement in question. While the duo are currently in mediation with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the source noted that “there are some sticking points” between them over financials. A point worth noting: In her August 20 divorce petition, Lopez recorded the couple’s assets as “unknown” to her.

According to California state law, the income the singer and the actor earned or the assets they acquired during their two-year marriage would be considered community property and be subject to division.

In Lopez and Affleck's case, one such asset that is in the public eye is their 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion, bought in 2023 for $60 million and put back on the market this July for $68 million. Additionally, the estranged pair is reported to have earned substantial sums through joint media deals and brand endorsements.

As Ben and Jen try to hash out monetary matters, here is a rundown of their more than two-decade-old romance.

Lopez and Affleck were initially engaged to be married in the early 2000s but called off their planned wedding in 2004, reportedly feeling pressured by the unwarranted public scrutiny of their relationship. Both then went on to marry different people and start families. Lopez, for her part, shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, is a father to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. He shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Destiny brought the duo back together in 2021, and feeling certain of their love this time around, Lopez and Affleck quickly exchanged vows The couple first got married in Las Vegas and then celebrated their union in front of their friends and family in a lavish ceremony at the Oscar-winner’s Georgia estate in July and August 2022, respectively.

Now, two years later, as discussed throughout the article, the couple is moving ahead with their separation.

