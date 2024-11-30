Jennifer Lopez Roasts Turkey While Ben Affleck Spends Thanksgiving With His Ex-Wife; See PIC

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her solo Thanksgiving by having a grand feast. The Atlas actress was all smiles in the picture she posted on Instagram which also featured a roasted chicken, being true to the festive spirit. “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving,” the Grammy winner captioned her post.

“I am so incredibly grateful for all of you,” she added. In the picture, she paired a floral sweater with jeans, wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and completed the look with drop earrings. She reposted her post on her Instagram story and wrote a brown heart emojis.

As for her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck was photographed with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner while serving food to homeless individuals on the streets of Los Angeles. The exes were also spotted at the Midnight Mission charity event with their three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The duo tied the knot in June 2005 and went their separate after 10 years later and their divorce was finalized in October 2018. Earlier, in a 2022 interview with Vogue, Lopez praised the former couple’s commendable co-parenting skills and lauded them for “working well together.”

Last Year, 13 Going on 30 posted a Father’s Day tribute to her Daredevil co-star and former husband while he was married to Lopez. Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas and again in Georgia that August.

Three months later, Page Six reported that the actor came to his senses and woke up from his “fever dream” with Lopez, and filed for divorce. In October, the On The Floor singer spoke to Interview magazine that she was “excited” about her single status.