Jimmy Kimmel Says Sean Duffy As Secretary Of Transportation Is One Of Donald Trump’s ‘Least Embarrassing Picks’

Donald Trump’s name is everywhere, mostly because of his second run as the president of the United States and also for the comments and nominations he has been making recently. Similarly, one such nomination got Jimmy Kimmel talking. He gave his take on the president’s pick of Fox Business host Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation.

Kimmel talked about it during his show’s Tuesday monologue. He shared that even though Duffy served as United States representation for Ashland County, Wisconsin, from 2011 to 2019, he began his career in the entertainment industry by starring in reality shows in the 90s.

The host told the audience that he served in Congress for eight years, but before that, he was featured on The Real World and Road Rules on MTV. Kimmel said that the president picked a person from the Road Rules to be the Secretary of Transportation. He added, “Because, of course, he did—the word 'road' is right in there.”

Duffy starred in Road Rules: All Stars in 1998, and then in 2002, he was featured in The Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of The Seasons, which was the program’s second name before it turned into The Challenge. For the unversed, Duffy made his entry in season 6 of the MTV reality show, The Real World: Boston, per Buzzfeed.

While talking about Trump’s pick, the talk show host made a hilarious comment saying, “And that's one of his least embarrassing picks. Maybe he'll pick one of the Teen Moms to be Secretary of Labor!”

He referred to the newly elected president’s appointments as the “Season of Dancing With the Stars.” Trump's picks have surely grabbed all the headlines. His nominations include Mehmet Oz as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He also picked former WWE co-founder Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, Robert F. Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and many others.

