Joe Biden Shares A Statement Announcing That He Would Pardon His Son Hunter On Gun And Tax Charges

Joe Biden is making it clear why he would pardon his son Hunter for his reportedly illegal gun possession and tax charges. He shared a statement about the same on December 1, Sunday.

As per People magazine's article, Biden penned about his belief in the justice system, but as he had “wrestled” with that, he also believes “raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice—and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.”

He further wrote that from the time he took office, he said that he would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and he kept his promise even as he witnessed Hunter being "selectively and unfairly prosecuted.”

Biden added that individuals are usually never tried on felony charges based on how they filled out a gun form unless there are aggravating circumstances like multiple purchases, crime, or possessing a weapon as a straw purchaser.

He mentioned that non-criminal resolutions are usually given to those who paid back their taxes late with penalties and interest after falling behind because of severe addiction, but his son received a different treatment.

Biden further penned that the charges in the case appeared only after his several political opponents in Congress initiated them to attack him and oppose his election.

The president added, “Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the courtroom—with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.”

He wrote that no person who is reasonable looks at the facts of this case and can come to any other conclusion than that his son was singled out only because he is his son, and that is not correct.

Biden mentioned that the effort was made to break his child, who has been sober for five and a half years, even in the “face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution.” He also penned that in attempting to break Hunter, they attempted to break the president, and there was no reason to believe it would stop there. He added, “Enough is enough." Biden expressed his hope that Americans would understand why a dad and president would make this decision.

For the unversed, in Hunter’s gun case, a Delaware jury saw him guilty of three charges that were related to how he allegedly illegally obtained and possessed a gun in 2018 while being reportedly addicted to narcotics in July, per People magazine.

As per the outlet, Hunter offered to plead guilty in September to the tax charges, which alleged that he did not pay USD 1.4 million in taxes and instead spent his money cash on a lavish lifestyle that included expensive cars, drugs, hotels, and more.

