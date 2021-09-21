Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner hold hands in a cute snap clicked by Frankie Jonas during New York outing; SEE PIC

Joe Jonas took to Instagram to drop a cute photo with wife Sophie Turner as the duo seemed to have headed out in New York recently. The adorable snap saw Joe and Sophie holding hands while taking a stroll. Both Joe and Sophie were clicked back facing in this photo captured by Joe's brother Frankie Jonas who was credited for the photo in Joe's post.

Joe and Sophie seemed to be spending some time together in New York amid the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour and recently, taking to his Instagram story, Joe shared his excitement of walking hand-in-hand with his wife as the duo headed out and about in New York. Joe also tagged his brother Frankie Jonas in the snap as he gave him photo credits.

Check out Joe and Sophie's cute click here:

The sweet photo shows Joe and Sophie dressed in casual attire as they walked on while clutching onto each other's hands in the most romantic way. While Joe has been busy with the Jonas Brothers concert, it seems the couple has been making sure to spend time together amid the same. Recently, Sophie also attended one of the Jonas Brothers shows and posed for a cosy snap with Joe during the same.

Joe has been sharing photos of himself from the Remember This tour on Instagram and recently dropped some black and white snaps of himself amid a performance and captioned it along with a heart emoji. The band has been touring across several US cities and it's their first one since the pandemic.

