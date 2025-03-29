Johnny Mathis Retires From Touring At 89, Citing Health Issues; Find Out What Happened

Singing legend Johnny Mathis has retired from touring at the age of 89 due to memory problems.

The move comes before his 90th birthday, ending a nearly 70-year career that established the Winter Wonderland singer as one of the most successful and popular artists of the 20th century. The Sun first reported that Mathis announced retirement from touring, citing "memory issues."

The news came through Mathis's official Facebook account, in which a notice confirmed that all concerts from June 2025 onward have been canceled. The post urged the fans to contact the venues directly for ticket inquiries and refunds via the original purchase point.

On his official Facebook page, the announcement read, "While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably, all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled. Please read the notice below and contact individual venues directly with all ticket questions. Refunds will be made through the original point of purchase. Thank you, Mathis fans."

In response to fan inquiries regarding filming or streaming his last concerts, the announcement assured that this was not possible, with regret at causing any dismay. The announcement did, however, give suggestions of future new music ventures underway, offering the hope of eventual releases from the legendary singer.

"Johnny is just retiring from touring and concerts, so the good news is there is potentially new music in the works. Check back for news on this," the announcement read.

Advertisement

The statement also confirmed that Mathis's final performances will be exclusively held in the United States, with the remaining concert dates available on his official website. Fans were also thanked for their continued support of Mathis's music over the years.

Johnny Mathis's career, which lasted almost seven decades, made him one of the all-time best-selling artists. Famous for such classic hits as Chances Are, When Sunny Gets Blue, A Child Is Born, and more, Mathis sold approximately 360 million records worldwide.

The crooning legend's fortune, thanks to his immense success, was valued at $400 million. His rich vocals have had an irreversible stamp on the sound of American music.