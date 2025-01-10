Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Explains What's Next For Blake Lively's Case; Says 'They Have No Choice'

Seems like the legal trouble that Blake Lively brought upon her It Wneds with Us co-star Justin Baldoni will take new turns.

In recently upsurged details, Bryan Freedman who is looking into the legal issue, batling from Badloni’s side opened up about how he would sue Blake Lively “into oblivion” as the legal drama escalates.

Making a recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Freedman was asked about the update in the lawsuit, to which he replied, "Wait until you see this lawsuit."

"We're going to put every single text message out there. We're going to put every email out there," Freedman stated on the show.

Meanwhile, stating what’s next for the Gossip Girl actress, Freedman mentioned that he predicts the case will get "worse and worse" for Lively. Adding to his words, Bryan Freedman stated that people will simply get “more comfortable telling the truth.”

“She's put [producer] Jamey Heath and Justin Baldoni in this position of being called sexual predators, and sexual harassers. They have no choice but to go all the way," the attorney added.

Those who are well versed with the case might know that Blake Lively filed her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni alleging that he had s**ually harassed her. The complaint was first submitted to the California Civil Rights Department on December 20.

In her complaint, Lively has even detailed several allegations which included unwanted physical advances on set, as well as Baldoni hiring a crisis management team to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

