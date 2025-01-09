Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Accuses Ryan Reynolds Of Taking Jab At His Client With THIS Deadpool & Wolverine Character
Justin Baldoni’s attorney accuses Ryan Reynolds of taking a jab at his client with a Deadpool & Wolverine character and points out the deliberate similarities between the two.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama seems to be taking an interesting turn. After filing a lawsuit claiming Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, “aggressively” berated Justin Baldoni during a work meeting, his attorney, Bryan Freedman, has come up with a new allegation against the Green Lantern actor.
The attorney claims that Reynolds created a Deadpool & Wolverine character, Nicepool, based on the It Ends With Us director’s pseudo-nice guy persona. “What I make of that is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni,” Freedman said during his appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show.
"There's no question it relates to Justin," he added. The lawyer pointed out some physical similarities, including the hair tied in a man bun. He further emphasized that if the harassment allegations were true, they would not make a joke out of a serious offense.
Nicepool is an alternate version of the titular protagonist, Deadpool; the character stays in the Void with other outcasts and is shown as someone who's toxically positive to camouflage his gross behavior and personality.
In the film, Nicepool introduces himself to Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and asks them to wait until they meet Ladypool (Lively), who doesn't look like she just had a baby. "I don't think you can say that," says Deadpool. "That's okay, I identify as a feminist," Nicepool replies.