Justin Bieber Celebrates ‘Baby’ Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala 2025 Visit as Concerns Rise About Her Solo Appearance

Justin Bieber gave a shoutout to his wife, Hailey Bieber, as she walked the Met Gala blue carpet alone. While the musician was highly expected to show up alongside the Rhode founder, he managed to skip this year’s event, but showed support from afar.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram to share pictures of the new mom in town, as she donned a black blazer, with a drink in her hand.

The other picture in the post has Hailey in the camera grids, as she opted to step out in a black and white mini dress. For the caption, he referred to the hip-hop star, Charlie Wilson, by putting in a line that read, “Tell em uncle Charlie.”

Earlier, as the businesswoman walked the blue carpet alone, the fans raised concerns about her marriage to the Grammy-winning musician. With the rumors that the couple had broken up making the rounds on the internet for quite some time, the netizens believed the duo would face trouble in their paradise.

However, Bieber shared a glimpse of himself chilling with his friends, while his wife posed for the cameras, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

As for the singer's recent post, the fans appreciated Bieber's supportive gesture towards Hailey. One of the users commented, "We love a supportive husband." Another fan thought, "He loves his wife more than anything else."

The third netizen noted, "You can tell he's super happy and proud of her." Meanwhile, Baldwin-Bieber dressed according to the theme of the Met Gala 2025, which revolved around Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The Rhode owner paired her mini-dress with a pair of tights and platform heels.

Apart from the main event, Hailey Bieber also made an appearance at the Met Gala after-party, hosted by A$AP Rocky. She showed up in a rose gold corset dress.

