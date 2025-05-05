Hailey Bieber is 'Tired' Amid Justin Bieber Marriage Drama and Ahead of Rumored Met Gala Appearance; Check Out Relatable Update

Hailey Bieber is seemingly exhausted behind the scenes amid alleged marital conflicts and husband Justin Bieber's deteriorating mental health. She is said to feel drained, both physically and emotionally, as per her latest Instagram Story.

Hailey took to her Instagram Story to share a post that depicted how "tired" she was, despite telling everyone that she's not. Speculations among fans are attributing this post to rising controversies and scathing headlines against her marital life and her husband's worsening mental health.

The model recently made fashion headlines, appearing in a stunning blue mini dress from Gucci’s 1998 spring collection, pairing it with her matching Rhodes phone case. Anna Wintour had previously worn the same iconic baby blue dress.

With the Met Gala 2025 nigh here, Bieber has not confirmed whether she will go to the event this year. The vintage fashion choice has left fans in suspense.

In spite of the glamorous outing, RadarOnline's sources close to the 28-year-old indicate that she is emotionally and physically exhausted in the midst of growing rumors surrounding her marriage to the pop singer. She recently posted on Instagram that she has been experiencing ovarian cysts, listing symptoms such as bloating, nausea, and increased emotions. Fans rallied around her, empathizing with her condition.

At the same time, Justin found himself in hot water after a video at Coachella went viral. The video caught him smoking and dancing with his little brother, who is 15.

While Hailey has publicly not confirmed her Met Gala 2025 appearance, there is no indication the couple is splitting up despite public pressures, per People.

As of now, what's precisely keeping Hailey Bieber perpetually exhausted is to be seen. Meanwhile, fans can catch the Met Gala 2025 red carpet live on Vogue's YouTube Channel on May 5, 2025.

