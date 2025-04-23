Did Justin Bieber Exit Personal Venture Due to Scooter Braun Rift? Sources Reveal Details Amid Health Concerns

Justin Bieber has officially parted ways with his fashion brand Drew House, citing that it “no longer reflects who he is”. According to sources close to Bieber, the decision to step away had been building for a while, especially due to internal disagreements and boardroom tension involving his former manager Scooter Braun.

Advertisement

Bieber reportedly wanted to distance himself from Braun, who was closely involved with Drew House. "I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life," Bieber said in a since-deleted Instagram Story. He also told fans, "If you're rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House."

A major conflict began in 2023 when board member David Bolno was linked to the death of an aspiring singer Laura Lozano. Though Bolno was later cleared, Bieber wanted him removed from the board. Sources connected to Justin Bieber say Braun defended Bolno and blocked his removal.

The board consisted of Bieber, Braun, Drew House co-founder Ryan Good, Churchome pastor Judah Smith, and Bolno. According to Bieber's camp, Justin and Judah were often outvoted on creative decisions and release plans. Feeling sidelined, Bieber decided to start fresh with a new brand called Skylrk.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Bieber previewed his new brand, Skylrk, on social media, even sharing a video showing Drew House merch being burned. He later urged fans not to support Drew House anymore.

The Drew House Instagram page, inactive for over a year, began posting again, only to be flooded with negative comments from Bieber’s fans.

Sources connected to Drew House told TMZ that tensions grew when Ryan Good left Churchome, claiming Judah Smith was running a cult and was influencing Bieber too much. While Good had issues with Judah, not Bieber, sources claim Justin ghosted Ryan, his best man at his wedding, and walked away from the company.

Drew House insiders also deny that Bieber was ever outvoted on board matters. “There was never a single time when Justin lost a board vote,” one source said.

ALSO READ: What Does Justin Bieber's Pastor Have to Do With His Shrinking Friend Circle Amid Exit From Personal Brand? Source Reveals