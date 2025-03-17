Justin Bieber Gives Peek Into His Happy Married Life With Wifey Hailey Rhode As Couple Visits Disneyland

Justin Bieber was recently seen having a great time at Disneyland with his wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber. The couple was seen happy in many pictures dropped on social media, in which they were also joined in by a few friends, including The Kid Laroi.

Taking his excitement to Instagram, the Baby hitmaker dumped a lot of pictures on Sunday, March 16. In the carousel, Justin Bieber was seen sporting a Mickey Mouse ear cap, while his wife, with whom the highly acclaimed singer recently welcomed a son, Jack, wore a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on her head.

In the first picture, amongst the many dropped on social media, the couple can be seen having a thrilling roller coaster ride. Here, the Never Say Never singer was seen wearing black sunglasses while Hailey held her hair as it blew in the air.

The following picture showed Justin Bieber covering his mouth, and joining him was The Kid Laroi, also posing for the photo.

In the following pictures, the Stay singer was seen blowing into a virtual gun after what seems to be a great match on a video game. Behind Bieber, it was Hailey posing like a detective holding her gun.

While Justin Bieber had uploaded several blurry pictures, one upload showed Hailey Bieber and their friends at Disneyland taking a mirror selfie. In this picture, the Rhodes founder donned black sunglasses with Minnie Mouse ears while pointing towards the Australian-born artist, who also had a Mickey Mouse cap on.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 20018 and recently welcomed their first son together.

The social media post comes amid rumors of a split between Hailey and Justin Bieber. Per reports, the couple is even planning to relocate to Europe to focus on their family following the divorce rumors.