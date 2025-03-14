Will Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Move to Europe Amid Divorce Rumors and 'Going Crazy' in Isolation? Source Reveals

It looks like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have had enough of the gossip and rumors surrounding them. According to recent reports, the singer and his wife are now planning to move out of the United States.

As per The US Sun, the celebrity couple is considering leaving behind Hollywood life following rumors about their divorce and personal struggles.

A source who spoke to the outlet mentioned that Hailey and Justin Bieber are looking to relocate, leaving behind their picturesque European villa to start anew. The insider revealed that the couple contacted him for luxury real estate in southern Europe, expressing their desire to find a place where they can enjoy a peaceful life “far away from the spotlight.”

The insider also stated that the Baby hitmaker and his wife, a highly acclaimed model, are looking forward to a simpler life, hoping to slow down and reconnect with a quieter environment.

For those unversed, the couple previously attempted to live in Justin Bieber’s mansion in Ontario, Canada, during the pandemic. However, they left the property in May 2020. At the time, a source revealed that the couple was “going a little stircrazy” in the mansion.

Now, they are planning to settle abroad again, and according to the realtor—who is the source speaking to the outlet—Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are looking for an ideal climate similar to California.

As per the publication, the couple is considering properties priced between $5.6 million and $18.5 million across southern France, Spain, and Greece. However, it remains unclear whether the realtor has already shown these properties to Justin Bieber.

Among the listed homes, one is a seven-bedroom, six-bathroom villa in Mallorca, Spain, priced at $6.1 million.