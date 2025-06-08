Justin Bieber Warns People to Not 'Point at Flaws' in New Online Rant, Raises Alarm With Concerning Behavior

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to dr*g use.

Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram activity is causing serious concern among fans. The singer posted two sets of pictures within five hours on Saturday, June 7, prompting users to question his mental health and alleged dr*g use.

In his first post, Justin Bieber shared several selfies, including a close-up of his face and a series of selfies taken in a bathroom mirror. He captioned the post: “U could point at my flaws, or u could recognize ur own lil bitch”

Just hours later, Bieber posted another series of close-up selfies. Alongside the pictures, he wrote: “IM ACCEPTING THAT GOD FORGIVES ME THIS MORNING. SO I CAN FORGIVE MYSELF AND OTHERS TODAY. JOIN ME IF YOU WOULD LIKE”

These posts quickly drew reactions from followers, many of whom said they didn’t recognize him anymore. “Who is this person?” one user asked. Another commented, “So hard and sad to watch. Why are the people around him not helping him when he’s clearly struggling?”

Is Justin Bieber OK?

Several fans shared concerns about the singer’s physical and mental state. “Babe. Please go get help,” one follower wrote. Another said, “He’s slowly turning into the Britney Spears of our generation.” Others claimed the posts show signs of dr*g addiction.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has raised questions about his health. Earlier this year, fans noticed his strange behavior during Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin event. Although his representatives denied dr*g use in February, Bieber hasn’t hidden his marijuana use.

In a recent post, he was seen smiling in an armchair with a large bong in his lap. He also shared that he repurposed Hailey’s patented Rhode phone case, designed to hold lip gloss, to carry mar*juana.

In April, people close to the singer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their worries. One former team member said, “Seeing him disintegrate like this…it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose.” They added, “He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

