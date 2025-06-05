Will Justin Bieber Get Half of Hailey Bieber’s Billion-Dollar Business Fortune if They Split? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been in the news for their divorce rumors since soon after they tied the knot in 2018. While the couple has addressed the headlines on multiple occasions and revealed that all is well in their paradise, speculation about their split persists.

Amid the divorce rumors circulating, a source close to the new parents revealed that if the duo were to part ways, the Peaches crooner would receive half of his wife’s billion-dollar business fortune. The reason is reportedly that the couple never signed the prenuptial agreement.

Hailey launched her line of beauty products, Rhode, in 2022 and sold it to e.l.f. last week for a whopping deal of billions.

Why will Justin Bieber get half of Hailey’s business after their split?

In a conversation with Page Six, Hollywood’s top lawyer revealed that it is unusual for celebrity couples not to have an agreement that would supervise their assets.

Elaborating on his statements, the lawyer stated, “It’s highly unusual for people of their stature to not have an agreement that governs their assets.” They added, “But sometimes people don’t want to do it.”

The lawyer went on to add that the Biebers were married in a New York courthouse and celebrated the marriage with their friends and family in South Carolina. However, the couple has been staying in California, and the state has a certain kind of jurisdiction.

According to the state law, if the prenup is not signed, anything that the individual owns after marriage becomes community property. Hence, the attorney went on to say, “If there is no prenup [or] postnuptial ... agreement, this sounds like community property to me.”

Meanwhile, the Yummy singer recently grabbed attention from his fans after he called out the audacity of the people to dictate others’ lives.

He posted a cryptic note on his Instagram account, and in response, the singer was reminded of his harsh remarks about his wife following her appearance on the cover of Vogue.

