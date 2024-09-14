Justin Theroux Is Impressed With Jenna Ortega And Catherine O’Hara For Method Dressing During Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Promotions

Ahead of the big release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortgea and Catherine O’Hara opted for method dressing to promote their latest release. The dressing styles of the actresses not only impressed the audience but also Justin Theroux, who portrayed the role of Rory in the film.

During his conversation with People Magazine at the Ralph Lauren fashion week, the actor revealed that he admired O’Hara and Ortega’s outfit choices.

One of the iconic outfits by the Wednesday actress was the recreation of Winona Ryder's red dress from the promotions of the 1988 films. As the O’Hara, her black and white striped jumpsuit perfectly matched the theme of the film.

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Theroux stated, "We did the red carpet right.” He further added, "That Jenna Ortega did really well. I mean, if you really look at the succinctness of her looks... and Catherine O'Hara with the craziest, greatest fashion swings that anyone has ever taken. Fantastic."

Though portraying an important part in the film, the American Psycho actor did not go hard with the dressing and costumes for the premieres.

The actor went on to reveal, "I mean, there’s a really good case to be made that I haven't changed what I've been wearing since I was 14." He went on to share, “I was sort of emo, punk, whatever you want to call it back in the day."

As for his character in the sequel to the 1988 film, Rory was someone close to the Deetz family. He was involved in all kinds of chaos that the Deetz family went on in the movie. Sharing more about his character, the actor said, "I felt like I was an emo kid, and I think everyone related to or wanted to date Winona's character."

"I have such a soft spot in my heart for Beetlejuice, and it's one of those miraculous moments in life where you're like, ‘Someone just handed me the key to the front door of that movie, and I get to walk into that world,’” he added.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuie has been performing well at the box office as Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton return to their iconic roles. The movie was released on September 6 and is running successfully in theaters.

