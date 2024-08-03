Justin Timberlake’s License Gets Suspended After He Pleads Not Guilty To DWI; Details Inside

On Friday, singer Justin Timberlake appeared virtually for his court hearing as he was in Europe for the world tour. The singer pleaded not guilty during his second arraignment on DWI charges. Timberlake, 43, looked somber and serious, wearing a black button-down shirt, as he attended the court session remotely due to his touring commitments.

The police initially pulled over Timberlake at 12:30 a.m., around 100 miles from New York City. According to the police, the former NSYNC member's BMW failed to stop at a stop sign and stayed out of the lane. The officer who had arrested him also observed that Timberlake’s eyes were red and glassy, and there was an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. The cop alleged that Timberlake told him he consumed only one martini.

The judge suspended Timberlake's license after pleading not guilty, as is standard practice in New York regarding drunk-driving offense cases.

During this period, according to all legal records provided by the courts in Sag Harbor, he also refused to take breath tests three times while being taken into custody for drug related offences such as driving under influence (DUI).

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI in June while driving through the Hamptons. As a result of this, his driver’s license in New York was temporarily revoked by the village judge.

Advertisement

Timberlake's lawyer, Edward J. Burke Jr., indicated that they would file motions and let the contents “speak for themselves.”

He also said they were waiting on prosecution and all their obligations to be fulfilled before anything could continue. He said to reporters outside court, "We're waiting for the prosecution to certify discovery, complete their obligations, and then we'll take it from there."

It is anticipated that this case will return to court on August 9th, and Justin could also be required to personally appear during the September hearings.

Sag Harbor residents had varied reactions to the incident, with some expressing disappointment in Timberlake but others defending him, arguing that celebrities are always under intense scrutiny from people. A day later, after being taken into custody, Justin Timberlake spoke about these charges while performing in Chicago, saying it had been a tough week for him.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake's Attorney Is Confident Case Will Be Dismissed As Singer 'Was Not Intoxicated' When Arrested For DWI