Kaitlin Olson Supports ‘Honest And Generous’ Blake Lively In Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Kaitlin Olson is with Blake Lively in her legal battle against It Ends With Us, co-star and director Justin Baldoni. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress shared her view on the matter by reposting an Instagram reel from The New York Times on her Story.

The video chronicling Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit broke down how Bladoni started an online smear campaign against her. "@blakelively is a kind, lovely, honest, and generous person (and an incredible mom.) FYI," Olsen wrote with the reel she reposted on her Instagram story on December 26.

Olsen's husband, Rob McElhenney, has been a business partner with Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds since they co-invested in the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC back in 2020. The actress clearly has several common factors among them.

In an interview with US Weekly, Olsen opened up about her equation with the Green Lantern actress. She revealed that although they had only met twice, as they "live on a different coast" from one another, it's always been fun to hang out with her.

"I would love to hang out with them both more often," the High Potential star told the outlet at the time. "I love Ryan," she added. The Gossip Girl alum has been leading the tabloids ever since filing a shocking lawsuit against the Jane the Virgin actor.

In it, the actress alleged that Baldoni exhibited "disturbing" and "unprofessional" behavior on their film set. She also claimed that he allegedly started a smear campaign with some other members of the production team to tarnish her reputation.

In response to the allegations, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, called the lawsuit "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt" in a statement released on December 21.

Several celebrities have since shown their support for Lively, including her other It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar, her A Simple Favor director Paul Feig, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.