Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Neglecting North During Met Gala 2025 in Cease and Desist Letter: Read More Shocking Claims

Kanye West made shocking allegations against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in the cease and desist letter. The rapper alleged that Kardashian exploited their oldest daughter, North, by leaving her alone in the car while attending the 2025 Met Gala.

Ye’s lawyer, Kathy Johnson, sent the reality star’s attorney a cease and desist letter, as reported by TMZ. The document was drafted concerning the “welfare” of the rapper’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

In the letter, West accused The Kardashians star of violating his rights and their divorce settlement. He alleged that she brought their oldest daughter to the Met Gala in New York City earlier this week and left her unattended in a vehicle for a major portion of the event.

He also accused his ex-wife of denying him “meaningful access” to his four children. However, according to their current custody settlement, the Skims founder doesn’t have the right to keep the kids away from him.

The former couple split in 2021, ending seven years of marriage. In their divorce settlement, the pair was given equal custody of the kids. It also obliges the rapper to pay $200K every month in child support.

West also accused Kardashian of posting “images and videos” of their 11-year-old daughter on TikTok. He also claimed to have not seen his son, Saint, so far this year, and allegedly having “unreasonably restricted” interactions with his other three kids.

However, the claim was debunked after paparazzi pictures of Ye hanging out with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in Japan back in January. In the cease and desist, the rapper accused Kardashian of exploiting North for “personal or commercial gain” by posting her clips and bringing her to public events.

Kardashian’s legal team is yet to respond to the letter.