Kate Hudson Regretfully Reveals Why She Let Go of Anne Hathaway Starrer The Devil Wears Prada: 'That Was a Bad...'

Kate Hudson regretted that she let slip the chance to be a part of The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 box office smash hit that included Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep.

While chatting with Capital FM recently, Hudson lamented not taking the role in the movie version of Lauren Weisberger's best-seller, saying that her conflicting shooting schedules were responsible.

"That was a bad call. And it was like a timing thing. It was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t," she said.

Hudson confessed that turning down the role was a mistake, blaming it on bad timing. The actress revealed that while she had other obligations at the time, Hudson now feels she should have managed to make it work.

After viewing the movie, she realized how important the opportunity that she had let pass was. The actress said she felt disappointed at first, but she came to believe in the end that everything happens for a reason. The Mother’s Day star was left with a clear feeling that she should have placed the project above all else.

"That was one where when I saw it I was like, ugh," she said, adding, "But again, everything happens for a reason. There’s a reason for that. That was a real, like, ‘I should’ve made that work.'"

By the release of The Devil Wears Prada, Kate Hudson was already established as a rom-com regular with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003). She was also part of the films The Skeleton Key (2005), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool's Gold (2008), and My Best Friend's Girl (2008). Hudson co-starred with Hathaway in Bride Wars in 2009.

In referencing the erratic lives of Hollywood calendars, Hudson pointed out that performances are lost out by performers not because of the absence of will but because projects are already clashing. Frustrated as she was, timing, according to her, denied her an opportunity for inclusion in the film.

The actress said, "It’s funny; it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times. It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, Oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?"

The Devil Wears Prada, which was directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, made more than USD 326 million internationally. A sequel is at an early stage of development at Disney, with McKenna said to be on board to write it.

But in 2022, in an interview with The View, Anne Hathaway questioned a sequel's possibility, citing shifts in the book industry and the dominance of digital media. She said the movie represented a different time, and making a sequel was thus impossible.