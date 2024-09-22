Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance After Completing Her Chemotherapy Sessions; Check Details Here

Kate Middleton has stepped out for the first time amidst completing her chemotherapy sessions during the initial days of the month. The Princess of Wales, along with other royal family members, visited the Crathie Kirk Church, which is situated near the Balmoral Castle.

In the photos published by The Sun, Princess Kate smiled at the cameras and waved as she left for the church. Earlier, too, Middleton had attended the Center for Early Childhood with her husband and the members of Kensington Palace to discuss her future projects.

During her outing, the princess donned a dark green dress paired with a hat and feather on her side. The Princess of Wales also wore a brown checkered jacket. King Charles and Queen Camilla also joined the Wales’ to attend the church services. The duo were clicked, reaching the venue in separate cars.

In March this year, Middleton announced the news of his cancer diagnosis in a video posted by the Kensington Palace on their social media account. During the course of her precautionary treatments, the only royal duty and public outing that the princess attended, was marking her presence at Buckingham Palace from the Trooping of the Color ceremony.

Middleton was accompanied by Prince William and their kids, with the monarch and the Queen Consort being present at the ceremony too.

Additionally, the Princess of Wales also attended the Finals of Men’s Lawn Tennis tournament at Wimbledon, where she gave out the prizes to the winners.

In a recent video posted by the princess on her social media account, Middleton reflected on her journey of being diagnosed with cancer, and announced the news of completing her chemotherapy sessions.

In the video, Middleton said, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She further stated, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ outing came post the future monarch’s visit to Scotland on September 19.

