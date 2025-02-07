Keira Knightley’s Pirates of the Caribbean Photos Resurface, Reminding Fans Why She Stole the Show

Reemerged recently are behind-the-scenes photos of Keira Knightley from early films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that have rekindled fans' affection for her as Elizabeth Swann. Although the Black Doves actress has mixed feelings about the movies.

The photographs featuring Knightley in costume set off a fresh wave of nostalgia and debate on her beauty, talent, and how her character changed the much-loved Disney franchise. Knightley was 17 when she was cast for The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003.

Pirates fans have gone to social media to appreciate how elegant and charming she is. Many even noticed how she certainly stole the show despite the male-led franchise starring Johnny Depp in the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Fans are gushing over her stunning appearance in the Pirates movies. One fan on X wrote, "Doing a Pirates of the Caribbean rewatch and Keira Knightley is so gorgeous."

Another fan wrote, "Forever thankful to [Knightley] for giving life to one of the most powerful heroines of all time."

Knightley has spoken in recent interviews about her Pirates experience, acknowledging the opportunities and challenges it brought. Discussing the career impact of those movies, in a recent interview with The Times UK, Knightley said, "It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time. I was seen as shit because of them."

Keira Knightley's co-star Orlando Bloom, who starred as Will Turner, recently came to her defense, stating that they all faced a lot of pressure during that time. Despite the bittersweet emotions, fans still appreciate Knightley's stellar performance in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Advertisement