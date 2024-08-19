Kirsten Dunst Shares Post Reciting Roll Call Chant From Her Iconic Movie Bring It On; See Here

Actress Kirsten Dunst recently proved she is still capable of reciting the original lines from the film Bring It On and shared the clips on her Instagram story on Saturday August the 17th on Saturday. She posted a video on Instagram rehearsing or singing along with the movie; this novelty depicted her love for the movie in which she was a cheerleader in 2000.

“Hate us ‘cause we’re beautiful, but we don’t like you either,” Dunst, 42, chanted along with the movie in an Instagram post. “We’re cheerleaders. We are cheerleaders!”

While the chant continued Kirsten Dunst who was adored by millions for her performance as the bright-spirited Torrance Shipman of Bring It On, smiled wide and laughed as she jokingly shooed the camera away.

The lovely moment was captured by Kate and Laura Mulleavy during a specific event in Los Angeles dedicated to Dunst. This was an outdoor slumber party that entailed a double-feature screening of the films, Bring It On, and The Virgin Suicides.

Dunst attended the event after Cinespia, a company in charge of outdoor movie screenings, had arranged for a screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. She went back to express her gratitude to the fans and proceeded to deliver even more lines from the movie. During her visit, she also said another part of the chant really loud, ““I’m T-T-Torrance, your captain Torrance. Let’s go, Toros!”

Both Kirsten Dunst and Julie Delpy shared their excitement and how grateful they were for the audience for turning out for the films. She also said she has not watched The Virgin Suicides or Bring It On since the movie was filmed, she was 16 and 17 years old respectively.

When asked about the event, Dunst could barely contain herself as she described it as one of the most amazing things that she has ever done. She felt overwhelmed and thankful, and even though her friends and family were there, she was happy to sit in the audience watching the movies. In an instagram post, she thanked the company that hosted the event, Cinespia.

“Oh my god, you guys. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” Dunst said, per Deadline.

“I am so overwhelmed,” she continued. “My friends and family are here, I’m gonna watch with you guys. I haven’t seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself, with an audience. I’m so honored.”

Recently, Dunst hinted that she might be open to revisiting the Bring It On world if it didn’t feel too embarrassing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, she said that her participation in a new installment would depend on how it was done, noting the current trend of reviving old projects, but emphasizing that it would need to be done in a way that wasn’t awkward for her.

“Everyone's bringing back their stuff, right? It's a throwback time,” she told the outlet, adding, "As long as it's not embarrassing.”

