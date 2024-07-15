Kirsten Dunst Reveals Her Biggest Fear While Filming Civil War; Says THIS

Civil War, featuring Kirsten Dunst, was produced with a budget of USD 50 million, making it A24's largest project to date. The film achieved significant success, grossing over USD 121 million globally and becoming A24's second highest-grossing film. It was well-received by critics, who generally praised its merits. During her portrayal of Lee Smith, a respected war photojournalist from Colorado, Kirsten Dunst faced some insecurities.

Kirsten Dunst’s biggest fear playing her role in the Civil War movie

When Kirsten Dunst took on her role in "Civil War," she felt insecure and requested to take charge of the camera herself to ensure an authentic performance. Dunst was committed to portraying her character, Lee Smith, with genuine authenticity. She asked writer and director Alex Garland, "Give me the camera," wanting to ensure that her portrayal of a war photojournalist's work was portrayed accurately and realistically. In an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE, Dunst reveals:

"That was my biggest fear, actually, looking like I didn't know what I was doing with the camera or holding it in a way that it wasn't like a part of my body," she said.

Garland aimed for authenticity in portraying photography in the film. Murray Close, the still photographer, worked closely with co-star Cailee Spaeny and Kirsten Dunst to achieve this realism. Close observed that in many movies, the way actors handle cameras often exposes their lack of experience as photographers.

Kirsten Dunst previously discussed one important moment from the film

Kirsten Dunst provided insights into a pivotal moment for her character, Lee Smith, in the film Civil War. Towards the movie's climax, Lee sacrifices herself to shield fellow photojournalist Jessie, played by Cailee Spaeny, during a shootout between the Western Forces and the president's forces at the White House.

Speaking to Variety about the ambiguity of which side actually shot Lee, Dunst revealed: "It was definitely fired from the president’s Oval Office."

She elaborated on her character's ability to interpret signals from soldiers, which guided her actions during perilous situations. Dunst emphasized that Lee's experience enabled her to discern when it was safe to move, a skill that Jessie's character had not yet mastered.

