Lady Gaga and Katy Perry to Join Kamala Harris at Pennsylvania Rallies

The Kamala Harris campaign has announced that Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Oprah Winfrey will be among the star-studded lineup of celebrities attending her Pennsylvania rallies on Monday night, November 4. This high-energy event will feature simultaneous rallies in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, each promising live music and powerful speeches.

The dual rallies are scheduled to run from 5 PM to 10 PM EST, with Vice President Harris expected to appear at both. The Pittsburgh rally will host an impressive list of special guests, including Andra Day, DJ Arie Cole, D-Nice, and Katy Perry. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's lineup will showcase a diverse group of entertainers and speakers, such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, Oprah Winfrey, Adam Blackstone, DJ Cassidy, Freeway, Just Blaze, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and The Roots.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram, sharing her excitement about the event: “It’s time to get ready to vote–I’ll see you guys in Pennsylvania,” she said, encouraging fans to attend and make their voices heard.

In recent weeks, the Harris campaign has enlisted a number of other high-profile celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé, to drum up support. At a previous rally in Philadelphia, Springsteen commented on the importance of the election, emphasizing that it is "about a group of folks who want to fundamentally undermine our American way of life."

Before the official announcement, rumors had hinted that Taylor Swift might join the event, following her public endorsement of Harris after the first presidential debate in September. Swift encouraged her followers to research the issues thoroughly before casting their votes.

With Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and a host of other stars showing up to rally support, Kamala Harris' final push in Pennsylvania is set to be a powerful reminder of the election's significance and the role of celebrity influence in galvanizing voters.

