Lady Gaga Promises to ‘Not Do Joker 3’ in Hilarious SNL Opening Monologue; Reacts to Winning Worse Couple Razzie Award

Lady Gaga stepped onto the SNL stage following her movie, Joker: Folie a Deux, failing at the box office. The singer went on to crack a joke about the second movie of the franchise and promised not to sign Joker 3.

During her opening monologue, Gaga hilariously reminded the crowd that she had come to promote her new album, Mayhem, but is also a brilliant actress.

After the movie won the Best Screen Couple at the Razzie Awards, Gaga claimed that there had been a group of people who actually loved the movie. Elaborating on the statements, the musician shared, “I know you might be thinking I’m here to promote my album, Mayhem, but I’m actually here to remind you I’m an amazing actor.”

The Grammy-winning singer added, “Apparently, people thought it was awesome.”

Pointing out the Razzie win at the recently held ceremony, the Bad Crooner singer revealed that she “loves winning,” the prize just brought her closer to the EGORT. She explained, “Jokes on them; I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT; it’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.”

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga had joined Joaquin Phoenix in the second movie of the Joker franchise. The actress portrayed the character of Harley Quinn, bringing in the musical element to the psychological thriller.

Further at the Saturday Night Live, the musician mentioned her debut gig at the show in 2013 and stated, "The last time I hosted was in 2013, and every aspect of my performance aged amazingly. There's no need to Google 'SNL 2013, Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly.'" In her closing remarks, the musician shared, "I respect everyone here so much, so tonight, I promise to act, to sing and to not do Joker 3."

Additionally, Bowen Yang made an appearance in the episode to act as Gaga's superfan.

Joker: Folie a Deux is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV+.