Lady Gaga Promises to ‘Not Do Joker 3’ in Hilarious SNL Opening Monologue; Reacts to Winning Worse Couple Razzie Award

During her opening monologue, Lady Gaga cracked jokes over her latest movie, Joker: Folie a Deux. The actress-musician also reacted to winning two Razzie Awards.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Mar 09, 2025 | 01:43 PM GMT | 410
Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Bowen Yang via Getty Images

Lady Gaga stepped onto the SNL stage following her movie, Joker: Folie a Deux, failing at the box office. The singer went on to crack a joke about the second movie of the franchise and promised not to sign Joker 3.

During her opening monologue, Gaga hilariously reminded the crowd that she had come to promote her new album, Mayhem, but is also a brilliant actress. 

After the movie won the Best Screen Couple at the Razzie Awards, Gaga claimed that there had been a group of people who actually loved the movie. Elaborating on the statements, the musician shared, “I know you might be thinking I’m here to promote my album, Mayhem, but I’m actually here to remind you I’m an amazing actor.”

Advertisement

The Grammy-winning singer added, “Apparently, people thought it was awesome.” 

Pointing out the Razzie win at the recently held ceremony, the Bad Crooner singer revealed that she “loves winning,” the prize just brought her closer to the EGORT. She explained, “Jokes on them; I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT; it’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.”

Also Read

Are Lady Gaga and Beyoncé Reuniting For Telephone Part 2? Singer Drops Major Hint Amid Mayhem Release

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga had joined Joaquin Phoenix in the second movie of the Joker franchise. The actress portrayed the character of Harley Quinn, bringing in the musical element to the psychological thriller.

Further at the Saturday Night Live, the musician mentioned her debut gig at the show in 2013 and stated, "The last time I hosted was in 2013, and every aspect of my performance aged amazingly. There's no need to Google 'SNL 2013, Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly.'" In her closing remarks, the musician shared, "I respect everyone here so much, so tonight, I promise to act, to sing and to not do Joker 3."

Advertisement

Additionally, Bowen Yang made an appearance in the episode to act as Gaga's superfan. 

Joker: Folie a Deux is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Also Read

Lady Gaga to Take on Double Duty As Host and Musical Guest on SNL; Trolls Bowen Yang And More Cast Members in Promo

About The Author
Rashi Desai
Rashi Desai
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Always ready to scribble about the happenings in the entertainment industry, Rashi is a budding writ...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles