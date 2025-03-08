Are Lady Gaga and Beyoncé Reuniting For Telephone Part 2? Singer Drops Major Hint Amid Mayhem Release

A decade and a half since Telephone dropped, Lady Gaga is teasing a possible sequel to the much-awaited follow-up. The 2010 single, a duet with Beyoncé, concluded with the now-famous "To be continued..." prompt, with fans waiting for a sequel ever since.

Now, recent words from Gaga indicate that part two of the Telephone saga could finally be underway. It looks like the Little Monsters and Beyhive are in for a feast!

In a press conference promoting her new album Mayhem, Gaga discussed whether Telephone Part 2 would become a reality when questioned by a fan. She revealed that it was on the cards but dodged too many details, inferring that the surprise would spoil for fans.

Gaga said, "The tea on Telephone Part 2 is that there will be. But I’m not going to give it all away. You wouldn’t want that anyway."

When asked again for details, she jokingly urged the audience to contact the Halo singer personally. She said, "I think that you should all call Beyoncé together."

This is not the first time that Gaga has confirmed the need for a sequel. In February, she admitted to writing a sequel in a Vanity Fair lie detector test. But when questioned about whether Beyoncé would be involved, she was deliberately evasive, putting on a poker face.

Speculation regarding a Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's Telephone sequel has been ongoing for years. Fans are always on the lookout for secret hints in both artists' work, whether it is the Judas singer's cryptic Superbowl Instagram post, where she threw a peace (or 'part 2') sign, or Cowboy Carter's promo, where Queen Bey was driving a retro taxi cab akin to the Telephone music video.

However, all fans can do now is wait for the official announcement or surprise drop of the sequel. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga's latest album MAYHEM has finally arrived with 14 multi-genre tracks.