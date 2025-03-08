Lady Gaga to Take on Double Duty As Host and Musical Guest on SNL; Trolls Bowen Yang And More Cast Members in Promo

Lady Gaga is spreading havoc and humor on Saturday Night Live, hinting at her highly talked-about return to the live sketch comedy show, this time both as host and musical guest. In a new promo along with cast member Bowen Yang have upped the antics increasing anticipation for the episode.

The music legend and the SNL cast member, a certified "Little Monster," had a series of playful and eccentric moments as the episode counts down to Saturday, March 8.

The promo clips, unveiled on social media, provide a glimpse of Gaga's trademark humor and style. From mocking brand endorsements to a hilarious mix-up over her chart-topper Alejandro, the teasers guarantee a night of surprises. Gaga musically trolled cast members Andrew Dismukes, Devon Walker, and Heidi Gardner.

Advertisement

In one of the clips, Yang enthusiastically informs Gaga he'll be at Coachella next month, working at a Chobani booth selling açaí bowls. Another clip features Yang proudly displaying a chest tattoo that says "Alejandro," only for Gaga to mockingly correct him.

Shocked to see the wrong tattoo, Gaga asked, "Who is that?"

Yang immediately replied, "Hello, that's Alejandro Alejandro Mayorkas, the seventh United States Secretary of Homeland Security."

"Keep up!" he hilariously added.

Yang, whose own sharp wit and comedic sense are renowned, has been open about his appreciation for Gaga. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight recently, he spoke about his enthusiasm for her hosting job, referring to it as an event he wouldn't miss.

Advertisement

Gaga is set to pull a double duty like Timothee Chalamet who performed as a musical guest and host while promoting his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. The Judas singer's setlist is kept under wraps, however, she presumably will deliver live renditions of her latest hits from her seventh studio album, Mayhem.

Mayhem has already achieved chart-topping numbers with singles Die With a Smile featuring Bruno Mars, Disease, and Abracadabra.

This is Lady Gaga's third visit to the SNL stage, first as a musical guest in 2009 and then back in 2013 to host. Ten years later, she's back to elevate the show's milestone 50th season. Meanwhile, her latest album Mayhem is available to stream.