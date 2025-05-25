Kirsten Storms Reacts to Days of Our Lives Co-Star Drake Hogestyn's Sudden Death: ‘I Don’t Feel Like…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kirsten Storms reflected on the death of her former TV dad and Days of Our Lives co-star, Drake Hogestyn. The actress worked with the late veteran star from 1999 to 2004. In a conversation with Insider TV, Storms shared that the news did not feel real to her.

The actress revealed that she got to know the late actor personally during their time on the sets of the daily soap. Hogestyn passed away in September 2024 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. The actor was 70 at the time of his death.

While talking to the media portal, the actress revealed, “I think because I hadn’t seen him in a while, I feel like it’s not real that he’s gone.” She further stated, “He just was my favorite person there and a legend. So happy and always in a good mood. And prepared.”

Storms shared that the late actor gave his 100% at his work and that she was really sad when she heard the news of Hogestyn passing away.

Apart from sharing a close bond with the actor, the Zenon alum revealed that she even dated Hogestyn’s son. Elaborating on the statements, the actress noted, “I dated Drake’s son, Ben [Hogestyn] for a couple of years, and I got to spend a lot of time with Drake and his family.”

The late veteran actor was one of the prominent people in the show and played the character of John Black for 38 years.

In his statement to People Magazine, the executive producer of Days of Our Lives stated that Hogestyn was an ultimate team player, and he will be dearly missed.

The producer, Ken Corday, mentioned, “There are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched."

Speaking about her time on the show, Kirsten Storms shared that it was her first time playing the role at such an intense pace. She also won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Child Actor in 2001.

