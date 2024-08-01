Lego Biopic Piece By Piece Is Set To Close London Film Festival; Check DETAILS Here

Pharrell Williams’ life story is set to be unveiled at the BFI's London Film Festival. The Lego biopic, Piece by Piece, is scheduled to close the event on October 20. The film festival will have its commencement ceremony on October 9, where the first movie to be premiered will be Steve McQueen’s Blitz. Before its screening at the film festival, the Lego biopic premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was well received by the audience and the panel.

The movie narrates the life story of Pharrell Williams, a rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, through the Lego pieces. Apart from the rapper, Piece by Piece also includes celebrities such as Jay-Z, Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg, all in the creative format of the block game.

The life story of Williams in the film begins with the rapper’s time at Virginia Beach and continues with his career as a producer at Neptunes. Williams is also a former member of N.E.R.D. and has currently positioned himself as one of the most successful artists in the music industry.

Director Morgan Neville, who won an Oscar for his documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, is behind the camera for this picture. The filmmaker and Williams will be attending the screening at the London Film Festival. Neville said in his statement regarding the film, “The BFI London Film Festival has been supportive of my career for a long time, with my first time screening there being over 20 years ago.”

It further read, “Bringing ‘Piece by Piece’ to the LFF means the world to me, and getting to be the closing night gala is the cherry on top of this huge honor. I’m thrilled to celebrate this film with the London audience.”

According to the synopsis of the film, “LEGO Bricks tells the life story of singer/songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams.”

The director of the London Film Festival, Kristy Matheson, also shared his thoughts on the movie directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. Matheson shared, “Piece by Piece is a film of enormous joy and invention. In telling the story of Pharrell Williams entirely in Lego, acclaimed documentarian Morgan Neville brings a sense of wonder to this story that matches the creativity and verve of his subject.”

The London Film Festival will open at the Royal Festival Hall on October 9, 2024.

