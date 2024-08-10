LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy Official Trailer Introduces Ordinary Nerf-Herder Voiced By THIS Stranger Things Star; Watch

Star Wars has unveiled its first trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, an upcoming TV miniseries featuring Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker. The four-episode show, set to premiere on September 13, follows nerf-herder Sig Greebling, voiced by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who accidentally breaks the Star Wars galaxy, leading to a chaotic multiversal event. Sig must work with other unlikely heroes to undo his mess.

The trailer for Rebuild the Galaxy by Star Wars features Luke Skywalker in a new galaxy with various combinations, including Ewok bounty hunters, Mon Calamari/Admiral Ackbar clone troopers, and a "dark" Millennium Falcon piloted by Darth Jar Jar himself. Luke Skywalker, played by Hamill, is a low-key beach dude who dislikes the story's potential.

Star Wars has also announced other cast members alongside Matarazzo and Hamill, including the return of more notable Star Wars actors. Following are the announced cast,

Sig Greebling - Gaten Matarazzo

Dev Greebling - Tony Revolori

Jedi Bob - Bobby Moynihan

Yesi Scala - Marsai Martin

Servo - Michael Cusack

Darth Jar Jar - Ahmed Best

Luke Skywalker - Mark Hamill

Bounty Hunter C-3PO - Anthony Daniels

Unknown Roles - Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, and Dee Bradley Baker

Hamill's return is exciting, but Ahmed Best will also return as Jar Jar Binks in Rebuild the Galaxy. The Darth Jar Jar theory, a popular fan theory, will be brought to life in the show, offering viewers a first-hand look at this iconic villain. Best's return as Jar Jar Binks adds to the specialness of the event.

Advertisement

“In the animated special, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple,” reads the synopsis. “He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.”

“Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar,” James Waugh previously said in a statement. “This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together.”

Advertisement

Star Wars has released a collection of iconic movie posters, including one featuring Darth Jar Jar, based on their roles in Rebuild the Galaxy. The poster, which features Jake Lloyd's Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader's shadow, is a humorous and faithful recreation of the iconic Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace poster.

While LEGO Star Wars isn't technically canon, this TV series will be a fun look at the what-ifs of the Star Wars galaxy, something many viewers have long since been asking for. Darth Jar Jar is certainly one of the biggest what-ifs audiences have been wanting to see, and the trailer promises another popular one that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hinted at: Darth Rey. Viewers can likely expect to see many more surprises in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which premieres in just under a month on Disney+.

ALSO READ: LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy Unveils New Teaser: Expected Plot, Cast Details & More To Know