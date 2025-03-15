Lilo & Stitch Becomes Disney’s Most-Viewed Live-Action Trailer Since The Lion King; Here’s the Impressive Number

The live-action entry of Lilo & Stitch recently dropped an eye-catching trailer that has hooked fans to their screens. The footage has garnered massive views, becoming Disney’s second most-watched trailer of all time.

According to reports, within its first hour, Lilo & Stitch reached the No. 1 position for trending on Twitter/X while also maintaining its position in the top 10 trailers for the next few hours.

Meanwhile, in the 24 hours following its release, the trailer for Disney’s live-action adaptation amassed 158 million views, making it the second most-viewed Disney trailer of all time—right behind 2019’s The Lion King teaser trailer. The trailer also trended on YouTube, securing the No. 1 spot after its release.

Additionally, it reached the No. 1 position on China’s Douyin platform. For those unversed, a small snippet of the film was released last August during Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Moreover, earlier this year, during the Super Bowl, a special spot featuring Stitch crashing the field was released. This footage garnered a massive 173.1 million views within the first 24 hours, becoming Disney’s most-viewed spot at the time.

The live-action adaptation comes from a nostalgic era. The story follows Lilo, a sweet little Hawaiian girl living a lonely life, and Stitch, a fugitive blue-colored alien full of surprises, who brings joy into her life.

The story also inspired an animated series that aired on Disney Channel in the 2000s. This upcoming movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with the screenplay written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

The cast of Lilo & Stitch includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, and more.