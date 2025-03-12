Lilo & Stitch Trailer is OUT: Disney Releases First Glimpse of Live-Action Adaptation of ICONIC Animated Classic

Lilo & Stitch are back to pull at your heartstrings in the live-action adaptation of the iconic animated film. Disney dropped the first trailer of the forthcoming movie, which features young actress Maia Kealoha as the titular character.

The trailer starts with Stitch — an extraterrestrial creature — escaping his alien galaxy for Earth. Back on the human planet, Lilo catches a shooting star and wishes for a “best friend.” Cut to Stitch landing on Earth. When she encounters the creature, she insists on adopting the ugly “dog.”

Stitch (Chris Sanders), who is merely a genetic experiment gone wrong, knows nothing about the ways of humans. Lilo promises to look after him, but his actions grow more and more reckless. “You sure that’s a dog?” someone questions. Lilo answers affirmatively, which is followed by an adorable “ruff” from Stitch.

When everyone, including her older sister, starts protesting against keeping the “dog” due to his dangerous antics, Lilo stands by him. “Stitch bad,” he says in the trailer. “Sometimes, family isn’t perfect, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good,” Lilo assured him.

The trailer seemed to have captured the Hawaiian essence of the original movie. The cultural significance is present throughout the movie as Lilo's unwavering belief in Ohana, the Hawaiian concept of family, is what ends up bringing emotions to Stitch's little alien heart.

In the climax of the trailer, people have begun to hunt down Stitch to take him back to where he belongs. From the looks of it, the movie has elements of emotion, action, and fun, especially between the nice-managed Lilo and the rebellious Stitch.

The cast also includes Sydney Agudong as Nani, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Amy Hill as Tūtū, Kaipo Dudoit as David, and many others.

Lilo & Stitch will hit the theaters on May 23, 2025.