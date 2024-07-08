Lindsay Lohan Shares Sweet Snippets From Her 38th Birthday Celebrations: SEE HERE

Another July-born star has just turned 38! We’re talking about none other than Freaky Friday actress Lindsay Lohan, who celebrated her fabulous 38th birthday on July 2, 2024. A few days after the party, the actress shared a carousel of images from her birthday bash with her loved ones on Instagram.

The first slide featured Lohan posing with some of her closest friends and family, including her sister Aliana, hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, and friends Juliet Angus and Courtenay Semel.

Another image showed Lohan glowing with joy as she was presented with a cake filled with candles. Additional shots captured her standing next to her sister Aliana and brother Dakota, as well as her husband Bader Shammas. The rest of the snaps showcased her beautiful birthday decor and a sweet picture with her husband.

Lindsay Lohan seems to be in a happy place in her life

Lohan's latest birthday-related post came after she shared a smiling selfie on Instagram last week to mark "another trip around the sun."

"Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of every day and all of the beautiful things life has to offer," she wrote in the caption. "Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes," the actress added.

After she posted the selfie, her comment section was flooded with compliments on how radiant she looked. In the snap, Lohan posed in front of a hedge wall filled with green leaves while sporting a white blouse and an artistic birthday hat featuring faux candles. Looking at her, it truly seemed like she had reached a happy place in her life and career and appeared quite fulfilled.

Lindsay Lohan is beyond excited to be on board for Freaky Friday 2

As the official announcement of a fantastic and much-awaited sequel has been made, Lindsay Lohan is beyond excited to reprise her role as Anna Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also returning as Tess Coleman, in the upcoming sequel of the 2003 film Freaky Friday.

Adding to her joy, the star spoke to Nightline and shared her feelings about reuniting with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan said she felt the "essence of a little kid" after shooting with Curtis.

"For me, it was when I went on to the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that's not just Freaky Friday," she told the outlet about returning to Walt Disney Studios for the film. The sequel is being directed by Nisha Ganatra.

The storyline of Freaky Friday originates from Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel. Over the years, Disney has adapted the novel into several films. However, the rendition starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis proved to be the most lucrative, grossing $160 million in box office revenue upon its release in 2003.

