Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Was Moved to Tears by Phoebe’s Wedding Scene on Friends: 'It Was Really Touching'

Lisa Kudrow is sharing a Friends scene that made her tear up when she finally saw it. The actress, who played one-sixth of the iconic NBC sitcom's beloved friends group, recently revealed on a podcast that she only recently started watching the show for the first time after years of resisting.

“God forbid, if anyone walked into my house and saw me watching my show, I’d be mortified,” Kudrow joked on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast.

The No Good Deed star shared that she saw episodes she had never seen, despite being at the table read sessions when they were made. She continued, “There are episodes I just never saw and still haven’t because I’m still deciding how to work my way through it. It’s like there’s a certain amount of anxiety around watching it.”

Kudrow added that she was afraid of what her takeaway might be from certain episodes before sharing the experience she had watching an episode from season 10, in which her character Phoebe Buffay married her boyfriend Mike, played by Paul Rudd.

“When Phoebe got married and she’s walking down the aisle and has this huge smile on her face, I teared up because she was so happy,” Kudrow, 61, shared. “She was so just, like, honestly happy, and it was just, I don’t know. It was really touching to me. Like, she deserves to be this happy.”

Earlier in the conversation, Kudrow shared her take on her character in Friends, telling Ferguson that Phoebe was, in many ways, tragic, having come from a broken family and experienced homelessness. Yet, somehow, Kudrow managed to make Phoebe one of the funniest characters. She also described Phoebe as someone who did not take many of her problems seriously, always channeling the attitude that life throws curveballs at everyone.

Friends is available to stream in full on Max.

