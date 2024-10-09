Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartwrenching Details About Dad Elvis Presley's Death In Posthumous Memoir: 'I'll Never Get Past That...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The latest memoir by Lisa Marie Presley gave her and her father Elvis Presley’s followers a new and in-depth detail of the day the legend passed away. Elvis Presley, who died at Graceland, was remembered in From Here to the Great Unknown, a posthumous memoir by Lisa Marie.

She detailed her feelings on the day of August 16, 1977, stating, "I ran to him, but somebody grabbed me, pulled me back. They were trying to work on him."

Lisa Marie then also mentioned that she had screamed “bloody murder,” while she had a strong gut feeling that whatever was happening was not good. While she was just 9 at the time of this big incident, Marie had stated in her memoir that her paternal grandfather was wailing heavily.

"That noise. I’ll never get past that sound of him wailing. I could hear, 'Oh, he’s gone. He’s gone,’” the late daughter of the legend who gave us tracks such as Can't Help Falling in Love remembered.

She further went on to mention that August 16 was the day when music stopped and her life that she knew of was “completely over.”

The You’re the Devil in Disguise singer died of drug-related complications at the age of 42.

After 45 years, Lisa Marie died of a small bowel obstruction in January 2023 at the age of 54. She was suffering from this health issue for a very long period of her life, which had developed to show its complications from the bariatric surgery she underwent several years ago.

Before she left this world, Lisa Marie expressed that she was always worried about her dad dying, stating that there were times when she would see her father pass out. Looking at her father's condition, Lisa Marie Presley had even written a poem called I hope my daddy doesn’t die.

The posthumous memoir in which Lisa Marie had all the details of her life was later worked on by her daughter, actress Riley Keough, who had promised her mother to complete the memoir before her death.

Talking to PEOPLE, Riley stated that her mother was always in the limelight as she was the daughter of Elvis. The actress then went on to add that all she wanted to do was give the personality of Lisa Marie to the world in her memoir, which was never talked about before.

She wanted to construct a “three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.”

The heartbreaking memoir From Here to the Great Unknown is available now.

