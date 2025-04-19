Loretta Devine Reflects on Friendship With Sheryl Lee Ralph During Dreamway Broadway Days; ‘We Were in The Line…’

Loretta Devine is reflecting on her friendship and fights with Sheryl Lee Ralph. On April 16, Devine attended Ralph’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles and revealed the two “big fights” the longtime friends had during the four years they performed together in Dreamgirls on Broadway.

In the 1980s, the besties were not only co-stars but also roommates. The first fight they had was because of the play. During one scene, Devine kept hitting her head against a flat (a wooden piece of scenery used in a play) because Ralph wasn’t moving fast enough.

“We were in the line, and she had to go [onstage], and she wasn't going!” Devine recalled. “I was like, ‘She's trying to kill me!’” she joked.

The second fight they had was over the color of the wall—something roommates would typically argue about. Devine recalled that her friend and roommate had opted to paint her dressing room “Pepto-Bismol pink.” After that argument, their backstage experience continued to feel tense and unfair.

They weren’t invited on a promotional trip to Los Angeles that included Jennifer Holliday, Debbie Burrell, and even some new cast members. “On top of that, they sent pictures of this beautiful dressing room with a pink sofa—and Sheryl was determined to upgrade,” Devine recalled.

Additionally, they had to take a long route to reach the stage, which made their backstage experience even more miserable. “Every night we had to go down to the basement, cross the basement stairs, then go back up the stairs to the stage,” she said.

To make matters worse, the producers had put up posters of the new girls in skimpy outfits. Devine revealed that Ralph detested those promotional posters and had the guts to remove them from the doors. “That’s Sheryl Lee Ralph: she was strong then, and she still is strong,” Devine said.