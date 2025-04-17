Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott Romance: Ex-Girlfriend Sam Thompson’s Bestie REACTS to Public Date, 'It is Good...'

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott's rumored romance has caused distress to the model's ex-boyfriend, Sam Thompson. The latter was reportedly heartbroken after seeing McDermott move on with the One Direction alum.

Now, one of Thompson's closest friends, Pete Wicks, has subtly reacted to the model's budding romance with the singer. Wicks and Olivia Attwood hosted KISS Breakfast this week, and during Attwood's Hot Gossip segment on the show, the pair discussed the new couple.

Wicks made a candid comment on his best friend's ex-girlfriend. "I know them, I have a slight connection there, and you know, I'm happy, I'm happy for them…" he said. This week, Tomlinson and McDermott were spotted on a romantic stroll in Malibu as they held hands in public.

"That's amazing, I've seen the pictures, they're walking through a car park, really romantic," Wicks said about their outing. He admitted to struggling to reveal much about their budding romance but thought "it is a good gossip."

The Steal My Girl singer and model opted for casual attire for their Malibu outing. They reportedly spent some time at a Soho Beach House and enjoyed a late lunch by the ocean. The duo appeared immersed in conversation as they shared a laugh and walked holding hands.

A source told The Sun that Tomlinson and McDermott are exclusive and aren't dating anyone else. "Louis is totally smitten with Zara, and she feels the same about him," the source added. Earlier this week, the pair hinted at their relationship on social media amid rumors.

Both took to their respective Instagram stories to share videos from a Stereophonics gig at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

The videos appeared to be taken from the same spot, confirming they were together. An onlooker told the outlet at the time that they appeared "happy" together.