Luke Combs Takes His 2-Year-Old Son To His New Museum Exhibit; Here's How The Toddler Reacted

Luke Combs opens up about his private visit to the museum, which dedicated an exhibit especially for him. Combs was accompanied by his two toddlers on this trip along with his wife, Nicole Hocking. Even though the country singer knew that his two kids were not of the right age to understand the significance of the museum and items exhibited, he surely didn’t see it coming when his eldest, 2 year old, son Tex demanded to hold his childhood toy, which was exhibited in the museum.

Luke Combs narrates his visit to the museum with his toddlers

Luke Combs is a renowned name in the country music genre with two CMA awards under his name. Keeping in mind his immense success and influence, Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum decided to have an exhibit dedicated to the singer. The singer revealed to PEOPLE that he made a private visit to the museum along with his wife and two kids.

Recalling the visit, the singer shared that the eldest of the two sons, Tex, demanded to hold his childhood stuffed toy which was exhibited in the museum. The stuffed animal toy belonged to Combs and was retrieved from his parent's home in Nashville by the museum to depict the singer’s early life.

“He was like, ‘Open it, open it.’ I was like, ‘It doesn’t open, buddy.’ He asked me for the Pooh. He said, ‘Hold it.’ And I said, ‘Oh, you can’t hold it, buddy,’” Combs recounted. “I can’t get it for you right now, buddy. But you can have it next year.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Luke Combs Weight Loss Journey: Shedding Pounds and Gaining Confidence

Why did Luke Combs take his toddlers to his dedicated museum

Luke Combs acknowledged the fact that his two sons were too young to understand the significance of their visit to the museum. But his decision to take them to the museum was rooted in his wish to click with his sons when going through the museum, which was filled with souvenirs from all stages of his life. Just wanted to have those pictures of going through it with them,” the singer expressed.

Combs shared that he believes the day would rather come soon when he will have “the talk” with his sons about who he is apart from being their father and what his life journey has been like.

Talking about the honor of having his own exhibit at the Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Combs shared that he never imagined having a dedicated place at the museum. Further, the singer shared how at the beginning of his musical journey people would often undermine him by limiting his potential.

Advertisement

“I was definitely not a guy that you thought would have his own exhibit in the Hall of Fame —and that was a lot of people’s opinions when I moved here. It was like, well, maybe he could be a songwriter, you know, good luck or whatever. Not that that was everybody’s sentiment, but to me, it’s always felt like a bit of an underdog story,” Combs stated.

The artifact displayed by the museum presents an insightful reflection on his life’s amazing journey. Luke Combs: The Man I Am is available for the public at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville through June 2025.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Recalls First Day On The Fly Me To The Moon Set With Scarlett Johansson