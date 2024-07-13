Channing Tatum Recalls First Day On The Fly Me To The Moon Set With Scarlett Johansson

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, both seasoned actors with impressive careers, finally collaborated on the romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon, set against the intriguing backdrop of the 1960s Space Race.

Their on-screen chemistry has been described as electric, mirroring their off-screen camaraderie. Their professional relationship began with a memorable first meeting that set a positive tone for their collaboration. As they promote the film, Tatum fondly reminisced about their initial encounter, highlighting the humor and ease that characterized their first interaction.

A table read meeting

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's first encounter took place during a table read for their film, Fly Me to the Moon. They quickly bonded over a humorous moment that set a lighthearted tone for their working relationship. After the table read, they moved on to hair and makeup sessions to prepare for their roles in the period film. Johansson was deliberating on which wig to choose for her character when Tatum playfully teased her about it.

In an interview with Variety at the film's premiere, Tatum recalled the amusing incident, saying, “I just immediately started making fun of her wig. I was like, you’re gonna wear that? Is that like a thing they used to do back then? Wear raccoons on their head. And she’s like, ‘Shut up! Not now.’”

They developed an instant chemistry

This playful interaction set the tone for their working relationship. Tatum expressed that this moment was crucial in initiating their bond, both as friends and as characters in the movie. He noted, “I think it really set the tone for us in general, like just us as even friends, much less the characters, you know?”

Advertisement

Johansson, on her part, praised Tatum for the qualities that made him the perfect leading man for the film. She claimed that, apart from his good looks, he has humility. Johansson also believes that his performances are super unique. “He can laugh at himself and he doesn’t take himself too seriously, and those qualities are all baked into the character too,” she added.

ALSO READ: Fly Me to The Moon: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's Starrer's First Look Revealed

Behind the scenes at NASA

One of the most exciting aspects of filming Fly Me to the Moon was shooting at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Tatum plays Cole Davis, the NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 mission. He shared his experience of being at the iconic space center and having the chance to go to the roof of one of the largest buildings.

The crew could actually go to the largest buildings by volume in the world and watch an actual rocket launch. Tatum found the experience surreal and thrilling, as rockets were being launched regularly for a new program. Even just being on the roof of such a significant building was an incredible experience for him. According to him, this made the filming process even more exciting.

Advertisement

Noah Robbins, who plays NASA engineer Don Harper, talked about his experience too. He was thrilled after an engineer working at the Apollo Mission Control Center in 1969 gave him some insights. Robbins described him as a wise figure, deeply connected to that historical moment and stated that his presence on set provided technical knowledge to humanity.

How have fans reacted to the movie?

The film has received mixed reactions from audiences. While some enjoyed the chemistry between Tatum and Johansson, others had varied opinions about the storyline. But, all in all, the performances of the lead actors were widely appreciated. Fly Me to the Moon is now in theaters, and both Tatum and Johansson continue to be busy with their respective careers. Fans are eager to see more of their collaborations.

In the film, Cole Davis and Kelly Jones’ relationship is central to the plot. The film also stars Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Donald Elise Watkins, Colin Woodell, Anna Garcia, Nick Dillenburg, Christian Zuber, Noah Robbins, and Woody Harrelson.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Fully Blacked Out’: Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Reaction To Husband Colin Jost And Michael Che’s Annual Joke Swap on SNL