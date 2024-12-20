Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Trying to Win Back Pregnant Megan Fox After Thanksgiving Breakup: Details

Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly making efforts to win back pregnant Megan Fox after their Thanksgiving breakup, as they figure out whether to co-parent or continue their relationship.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Dec 20, 2024  |  05:47 PM IST |  574
Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly doing his best to win pregnant Megan Fox back following their Thanksgiving breakup. Their split was reportedly due to Fox finding objectionable text exchanges between the father of her soon-to-arrive child and a woman while they were vacationing together in Colorado.

A source recently told ET that Megan isn’t happy about having to navigate relationship drama while awaiting her fourth child, her first with Kelly. The tipster added that the stars are currently trying to figure out whether they should move forward as a couple or co-parent in the future.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Revisiting the Last Time Megan Fox and MGK Separated ‘to Work on Their Issues’ Amid Their Recent Breakup

Amid their fallout, Fox recently purchased an $8 million home in Los Angeles. A source told TMZ that the exes hadn’t been living together throughout their relationship, despite the rocker (whose real name is Colson Baker) owning a house. The insider revealed that the Transformers star wasn’t a fan of the musician always having guests over, as it posed a risk to her safety.

According to insiders, Fox had been renting for the past year but is now ready to settle down as she expands her family.

“Megan was just done with it,” a person close to both Fox and Kelly told Daily Mail. “She was done with his behavior and the way that he treated her. When she fell pregnant, he thought it meant that she would stay with him no matter what—and it is not the case.”

The source noted that the most important thing for Megan at this point in her life is her baby, and she has no problem raising the child on her own. “She’s left him before, but this time seems final,” the source added.

Advertisement

The actress has three sons—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she split from in 2020 after a decade of marriage. MGK, for his part, is a dad to daughter Casie, 15.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Megan Fox is 'Stronger Than Ever' and 'Done' with Machine Gun Kelly After Split, But Plans to Co-Parent: Source

FAQ

Why did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox break up?
The breakup reportedly occurred after Megan Fox found objectionable text exchanges between Machine Gun Kelly and another woman while they were vacationing in Colorado.
Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox getting back together?
Sources indicate that Machine Gun Kelly is working hard to win Megan Fox back, but they are currently figuring out whether to reconcile as a couple or co-parent their upcoming child.
What is Megan Fox doing now after the breakup?
Megan Fox recently purchased an $8 million home in Los Angeles, signaling a move to put down roots for her family, particularly with the arrival of her fourth child.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles