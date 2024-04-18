Why Did Paloma Faith Cancel Show Just Hours Before Going Onstage; Reason REVEALED

Paloma Faith is heartbroken and sad after she had to cancel a much-awaited gig in London just hours before showtime. She took to Instagram and posted a long update, acknowledging that fans had travelled from around the world to watch the concert.

In a statement, she said, "It is with great regret that I have had to postpone my show tonight in London. My team are working on a date to re-schedule the show and as soon as that is set, I will let you all know. I have been diagnosed with laryngitis caused by a virus and I am physically unable to sing. So far, the tour has been one of the greatest experiences of my career."

Paloma went on to add, "I am utterly devastated, performing for you all is my favourite thing in the world. I also want to acknowledge those of you that flew in from other countries or travelled long distances. I am very, very sad and very sorry. It's been taken out of my hands, I have been told I must listen to the medical professionals, so that I am able to return to perform for you, without causing long-term damage."

"We will know in the next 24 hours if I am able to continue with Cardiff & Brighton. All my love. Paloma xx," she concluded.

Her fans seem to be very supportive and sent her wishes in the comments for her speedy recovery. Check out the Instagram update below.

Fan reaction to Paloma Faith's sudden cancellation of the concert

While the artist canceled the show at the last minute due to developing a condition called laryngitis (inflammation of the voice box), her fans seem to be quite cooperative despite being upset by the cancellation. Fans took to her Instagram post and said, "Oh poor you, Paloma. So sad we won’t see you tonight but hope you get better very, very soon!" Another said, "Get well soon, Paloma. You were incredible in Blackpool."

The artist performed a few weeks back in Blackpool, U.K., on April 6, 2024, making the audience groove to her new music as well as her old favorites, including her newest hit, How You Leave a Man.

Paloma Faith talks about her mom telling her to be a teacher

Just recently, Faith admitted it could be time for a career change, just two months after the release of her latest top-10 album, The Glorification Of ­Sadness. She opened up in Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast and said, “My mum’s always telling me I need to train to be a teacher. She’s like, ‘You’ve had kids, you’ve done the pop star thing. Go and do PGCE [teacher training] because then you can have the same holidays as your kids’. I’m considering it. I just might put one more record out.”

Later in the podcast, the artist also opened up about dealing with the stress of releasing new albums and said she isn’t scared of being let go by her label and she also admitted to thinking that every album could be her last one.

Moreover, her first album in four years followed a difficult period in Faith's life, including parting ways with her long term partner Leyman Lahcine.

In a candid chat, Faith told the Sun: “I was so broken, honestly—II think I had a nervous breakdown.

“I was so broken that my brain didn’t even work in that way of being conscious. It is difficult for me to remember much of it because I was so sad and full of guilt and shame.”

Since the end of the relationship in 2022, Faith and her partner Lahcine have been co-parenting their two children. We are excited for her to make a full recovery and to start performing again live. We wish her the best.

