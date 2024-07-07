Is Margot Robbie Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley? Pregnancy Rumors Explored

Margot Robbie might have a baby on board!

The Barbie star’s recent outing pics went viral as she appeared to be flaunting a baby bump. Although Robbie or her husband and business partner, Tom Ackerley, have not confirmed the news, People have reported that these rumors as true. Let’s explore in details.

Is Margot Robbie expecting her first child?

According to People, multiple sources have confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child. The speculation arose after pictures from the I, Tonya actress’ recent outing with her husband Tom Ackerley, surfaced online.

In the picture, Robbie was seen rocking a black-and-white ensemble with black pants and a white t-shirt tucked under her apparent baby bump, completing the look with a long black blazer and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ackerley looked dapper in a beige shirt paired with olive green pants and white sneakers. The couple stood over what appeared to be a ship dock.

How did Robbie and Ackerley first meet?

The LuckyChap Entertainment co-founders (who also included Robbie's childhood friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara) first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. Ackerly was the assistant director, while Robbie starred in the film.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016 in a private ceremony at Australia's Byron Bay. Their partnership went from personal to professional as they produced massive hits— I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Saltburn and Barbie under their production banner.

Last month, during an interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerly discussed balancing personal and professional lives with his wife, Robbie. "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing,” he told the outlet.