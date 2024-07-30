Matt Damon Reveals He Sees Resemblance Between Himself And Jesse Plemons; Says, ‘The Crew Was Freaking Out’

Matt Damon feels Jesse Plemons is quite similar to him in looks. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the AIR actor revealed that he worked with Plemons in the 2000 film All the Pretty Horses, and during the shoot of the movie, the crew was going nuts due to the uncanny resemblance between the two actors. Damon recalled that the Breaking Bad star played the younger version of him in the movie, and when Plemons first stepped on the sets, the reactions of other people were hilarious.

The Good Will Hunting actor revealed that when he saw Plemons as a kid on the sets of the 2000 film, he first clicked a picture, which Damon wishes that he still had.

What did Matt Damon say about resembling Jesse Plemons?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Matt Damon stated that he was in awe of how much Jesse Plemons resembled him on the sets of All the Pretty Horses. The Oppenheimer actor shared that “the crew was freaking out” when the Kinds of Kindness actor first walked in on the sets of the movie. Damon added, “Five people came up to me before I met him and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe how much this kid looks like you.’”

The Ford vs. Ferrari star continued to say, “I couldn’t believe it. He looked more like me than I did when I was little. My little 11-year-old face did not look like it was going to become me. He looked exactly like me. I was like, 'This is really weird.'"

What did Ben Affleck say about the similarities between Matt Damon and Jesse Plemons?

Apart from Matt Damon, his pal, Ben Affleck, also pointed out the similarities between Damon and Jesse Plemons. The Justice League actor shared that not only did the duo look similar, but their mannerisms, too, resembled. Later in the segment, Damon claimed that he is proud of the status that Plemons has achieved in the Hollywood Industry.

The Interstellar actor stated, “I’m proud of the comparison.” Speaking of future collaborations, Damon said that even though Plemons is at least 20 years younger than him, he would want to work on interesting projects with the Killers of the Flower Moon actor.

