Meadow Walker REVEALS being diagnosed with tumour 2 years ago: I’ve come a very long way

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, has announced that she had a tumour removed. The model, 23, reminisced on her recovery journey by posting a photo of herself two years ago with a surgical hair net and fiducials on her face.

Check out her post here:

"2 years ago today," Meadow captioned the photo. "I've come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful." Fans, including her godfather, Vin Diesel, sent supportive messages in the comments area. The actor replied with a simple prayer hands emoji, which earned a lot of likes from his fans. However, the news comes several weeks after Meadow tied the knot with actor Louis Thorton Allan in the Dominican Republic. Meadow married just three months after the couple had become engaged. She was walked down the aisle by her godfather, Vin.

Walker announced on Instagram that "we're married!!!!" in a black and white video of the intimate ceremony.

As per Daily Mail, Louis is a student at New York City's famed Stella Adler School of Acting, and he just appeared in a music video for Blu DeTiger's song Vintage. However, Meadow, who was 15 at the time of her father's fatal vehicle accident on November 30, 2013, has formed The Paul Walker Foundation in his honour, which is dedicated to marine research. Meanwhile, throughout his career, Paul Walker was a part of some of the most memorable films. He started his acting career as a child artist and went on to star in the famous television programme The Young and the Restless, as well as in the adolescent comedy-drama She's All That and the film Varsity Blues.

